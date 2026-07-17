NADRA introduces major convenience for online ID card applicants

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a major convenience for citizens wishing to apply for their Identity Cards online by launching an upgraded version of the Pak ID mobile application.

According to a statement issued by NADRA, the new version of the Pak ID mobile app (v5.6.6) features a “See the Card” option. This allows applicants to preview a digital copy of their ID card before submitting their application.

The statement advised citizens to thoroughly review their details within the app before finalizing their applications. In case of any errors, applicants can easily return to the respective fields to correct them.

Meanwhile, NADRA also announced that the registration of births, deaths, marriages, and divorces has officially commenced in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The authority further explained that in the first phase, this registration facility is available across all village and neighborhood councils in the Peshawar district. The service will be expanded across the rest of the province in subsequent phases.