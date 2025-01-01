NADRA introduces new B-Form with special security features

LAHORE: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced the introduction of a special B-Form (birth registration certificate) for children over the age of 10 with special security features.

According to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the new B-Form introduced by NADRA will include fingerprints and photographs as mandatory features for the first time.

According to Mohsin Naqvi’s statement released by interior ministry spokesperson, this step will help prevent the theft and misuse of children’s identity information. The new B-Form will play a significant role in curbing issues such as fake identity cards, illegal passports, and human trafficking, he added.

The process of issuing the new B-Form will begin gradually on January 15 by NADRA.

One legal guardian or parent must accompany the child to the NADRA center.

Both the child’s computerized birth certificate and parent’s computerized identity card will be required for the process. After completing the necessary procedures, a photograph-enabled B-Form will be issued.

The new B-Form, which includes the child’s photograph and fingerprints, will be mandatory for applying for a new passport.

Older B-Forms, lacking the photograph and fingerprints, will no longer be accepted, he added.

The Ministry of Interior’s spokesperson also mentioned that future reforms will include additional identification measures, such as iris scans, photographs, and fingerprints, at union councils. Furthermore, NADRA’s identification system will be integrated with the provincial Civil Registration Management Systems.

Additionally, steps are being taken to improve services on the Pak ID mobile app, and plans are in place to issue digital IDs to all Pakistani citizens.