NADRA issues advisory on essential documents’ photocopies

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued a public advisory urging Pakistani citizens to refrain from making unnecessary photocopies of their official documents.

The advisory issued by National Database and Registration Authority directed the masses to avoid unnecessary photocopies of national identity cards (CNICs), family registration certificates, and other NADRA-issued documents.

According to the advisory, NADRA offices only require original documents for most transactions. Citizens can simply present their original documents or the corresponding NADRA-issued numbers. Only in specific cases, such as documents that NADRA cannot access online, will photocopies be necessary.