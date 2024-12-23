web analytics
Monday, December 23, 2024
NADRA issues advisory on essential documents’ photocopies

Web Desk
The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued a public advisory urging Pakistani citizens to refrain from making unnecessary photocopies of their official documents.

The advisory issued by National Database and Registration Authority directed the masses to avoid unnecessary photocopies of national identity cards (CNICs), family registration certificates, and other NADRA-issued documents.

According to the advisory, NADRA offices only require original documents for most transactions. Citizens can simply present their original documents or the corresponding NADRA-issued numbers. Only in specific cases, such as documents that NADRA cannot access online, will photocopies be necessary.

The advisory highlights that unnecessary photocopies of important documents can pose security risks, as they may be misused by unauthorized individuals. In case of any complaints, citizens are advised to file them at https://complaints.nadra.gov.pk.

Read more: Here’s how photocopying CNICs can create problems for you!

The advisory serves as a reminder to Pakistani citizens to be vigilant about protecting their personal information and to avoid unnecessary risks.

By following NADRA’s guidelines, citizens can help ensure the security of their identity and prevent potential fraudulent activities.

Earlier, the Team “Sar-e-Aam” exposed the scam of selling CNIC copies by the photocopiers in Lahore during a sting operation.

Led by ARY News anchorperson, Iqrarul Hassan, the “Sar-e-Aam” team purchased hundreds of CNIC copies from a photocopier near Lahore’s Kachehry, to uncover this fraud in Lahore.

