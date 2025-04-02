President Zardari tests positive for Covid

KARACHI: President Asif Ali Zardari has tested positive for Covid-19, ARY News reported, citing his physician Dr Asim Hussain on Wednesday.

Dr Asim said that President Zardari was receiving medical care at a private hospital, where he has been placed in isolation.

According to Dr Asim, all meetings of the president have been postponed as he recovers from the infectious disease.

Meanwhile, doctors have conducted multiple tests to assess his health status.

A day earlier, the PPP co-chairman was moved to the hospital in Karachi from Nawabshah after experiencing health issues.

The PPP co-chairman was shifted to the hospital in the city after suffering from fever owing to an infection.

Earlier today, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon refuted the reports relating to President Zardari’s health and said that his health was improving.

In a post on X, Sindh’s senior minister denied speculations about his shifting to Dubai, stating that these reports were inaccurate.

Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman, took oath as the 14th President of Pakistan on March 10.

Then-Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to Zardari after he received 411 votes, while the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) backed candidate Mehmood Khan Achakzai — the home of PTI independents — only managed to get 181 votes.