US-Pakistan cooperation on counterterrorism remains crucial: State Department

By Jahanzaib Ali
TOP NEWS

Jahanzaib Ali is an accomplished multimedia journalist specializing in international politics and foreign policy. He serves as the Bureau Chief of ARY News in Washington D.C., offering deep insights into US-Pakistan relations. Contact: [email protected] | Twitter: @JazzyARY | YouTube: youtube.com/alijahanzaib

Washington: The US State Department has reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between the United States and Pakistan in combating terrorism, emphasising their shared commitment to security.

Responding to a question about recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, a State Department spokesperson cited the arrest of ISIS-K operative Mohammad Sharifullah as a demonstration of ongoing counterterrorism cooperation between the two nations.

“The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear. The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety of all its citizens and that of the American people,” the spokesperson stated.

“Together, we will hold terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence and foster a more secure region,” as per the US State Department spokesperson.

