Several injured as overspeeding bus overturns at Karachi’s Drigh Road

KARACHI: Several passengers sustained injuries as an overspeeding bus overturned at Drigh Road on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Rescue officials arrived at the scene and moved the injured passengers to the nearby hospitals.

According to officials, the overspeeding bus was racing with another vehicle when it overturned while taking a turn on the busy road of Karachi.

The actual number of injured passengers will be determined after completing the rescue operations, the officials said.

Last month, a Red Bus driver was crushed to death in Malir while he was going to his duty station.

Read more: Karachi accidents: Front, back cameras declared mandatory for dumpers

Reports said that the victim, identified as Abdul Razzaq, a driver of Red Bus, was going to his duty when the incident happened in Malir’s Khokhrapar No. 2.

The latest incident comes amid a rising number of road accidents caused by heavy vehicles in the metropolitan city.

Following the road accidents, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah mandated the installation of front and back-view cameras in dumpers to help determine fault in case of accidents in Karachi.

The move was aimed at ensuring safety of the masses as the number of fatalities in heavy traffic has surged in 2025.