Karachi accidents: Front, back cameras declared mandatory for dumpers

KARACHI: In response to the increasing number of road accidents caused by heavy vehicles, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah has mandated the installation of front and back-view cameras in dumpers to help determine fault in case of accidents.

The move is taken to ensure safety of the masses as the number of fatalities in heavy traffic has surged in 2025.

According to DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah’s directives, rackers will also be installed in all dumpers operating on Karachi’s roads to monitor their movements. To comply with the directives, the dumper owners have been given a 15-day deadline to implement the new system.

In a meeting with the Dumpers Association, DIG Traffic secured their agreement to comply with the new safety measures. The trackers will help detect over-speeding, and a digital monitoring system will be set up at the DIG Traffic office to oversee compliance.

Any dumper exceeding speed limits will be fined immediately, according to DIG Traffic.

If the initiative proves successful, similar systems will be installed in other heavy vehicles across the city.

Earlier in the day, a Red Bus driver was crushed to death in Malir, bringing the total number of fatalities in road crashes to 134 in 2025.

As per details, Abdul Razzaq, a driver of Red Bus was going to his duty when the incident happened in Malir’s Khokhrapar No. 2.

According to family members, Abdul Razzaq was a driver for the Red Bus service. He had boarded a local bus to reach his duty station and was crossing the road after getting off when another Red Bus fatally struck him.