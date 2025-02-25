Karachi Red Bus driver killed in road accident in Malir

KARACHI: In yet another tragic accident in Karachi, a Red Bus driver was crushed to death in Malir, bringing the total number of fatalities in road crashes to 134 in 2025, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing rescue officials.

As per details, Abdul Razzaq, a driver of Red Bus was going to his duty when the incident happened in Malir’s Khokhrapar No. 2.

According to family members, Abdul Razzaq was a driver for the Red Bus service. He had boarded a local bus to reach his duty station and was crossing the road after getting off when another Red Bus fatally struck him.

Rescue teams shifted the body to the hospital for legal formalities. With this incident, the number of fatalities in road accidents this year has risen to 134, officials confirmed.

On Monday, two industrialists lost their lives when their car fell off the ICI Bridge after being struck by a speeding trailer in Karachi.

The victims were identified as 62-year-old Ashraf and his son Naveed while a rickshaw driver also injured in the incident.

The victims were on their way to the SITE industrial area when their car was hit by the reckless trailer.

Rescue sources reported that an uncontrolled speeding trailer collided with the car from behind on ICI Bridge, causing the vehicle to break through the bridge’s railing and fall onto the iron pipes below.