Two industrialists die as car falls off bridge after being hit by trailer

KARACHI: In a fatal incident, two industrialists lost their lives when their car fell off the ICI Bridge after being struck by a speeding trailer in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The victims were identified as 62-year-old Ashraf and his son Naveed while a rickshaw driver also injured in the incident.

The victims were on their way to the SITE industrial area when their car was hit by the reckless trailer.

Rescue sources reported that an uncontrolled speeding trailer collided with the car from behind on ICI Bridge, causing the vehicle to break through the bridge’s railing and fall onto the iron pipes below.

At the same time, the trailer also struck a rickshaw, leaving the driver severely injured.

Meanwhile, the SITE Association of Industry has criticized the Sindh government for failing to regulate trailers in Karachi, which led to this fatal incident.

President Ahmed Azeem Alvi urged the government to enforce strict regulations, including banning trailers from urban areas during peak hours, to prevent such incidents in the future.

Alvi criticized authorities for their lack of enforcement, warning that unregulated trailer activity could lead to a law-and-order crisis.

The SITE Association President called for the harshest punishment for the trailer driver involved in the crash and questioned why heavy vehicles are allowed to violate traffic rules.

“The Sindh government’s failure to control these killer trailers raises serious concerns about its authority,” he stated.

Earlier, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) took to the streets, holding demonstrations against the rising number of fatalities caused by heavy traffic in Karachi.

Protest sit-ins were held at 15 spots in the city including Liaquatabad, Hub River Road, University Road, Orangi town, Korangi road, Ahsanabad, Quaidabad, Sher Shah Suri Highway, Rashid Minhas Road, Kala Pul, Garden, Hydari bus Stop, Power House Chowrangi and North Karachi.