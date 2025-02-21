JI holds protest against heavy traffic killings in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) took to the streets, holding demonstrations against the rising number of fatalities caused by heavy traffic in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Protest sit-ins were held at 15 spots in the city including Liaquatabad, Hub River Road, University Road, Orangi town, Korangi road, Ahsanabad, Quaidabad, Sher Shah Suri Highway, Rashid Minhas Road, Kala Pul, Garden, Hydari bus Stop, Power House Chowrangi and North Karachi.

The protests aimed to pressure the Sindh government into taking immediate action against the deaths by heavy traffic.

Addressing to protest at Liaquatabad, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Monem Zafar said 110 residents of Karachi have been killed and 1,500 others injured in traffic accidents during the first 50 days of 2025 while 775 citizens lost their lives due to accidents involving dumpers and tankers.

Monem Zafar rejected Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s stance that the killings are merely an administrative matter, emphasizing that the government’s incompetence is the reason behind the deaths in accidents.

He also highlighted the rampant street crimes and armed robberies in the city, which claimed the lives of 70,000 citizens last year.

“Street crimes and armed robberies are rampant in the city, as last year more than 70 thousand citizens were killed in street crimes. Children are dying falling into the open manholes”, Monem added.

The JI chief demanded that heavy traffic should be diverted to the northern bypass, rather than allowing it to pass through the city.

Meanwhile, according to a report, Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers.