Karachi traffic accidents claim 107 lives this year

KARACHI: Another motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident, bringing the death toll to 107 this year in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the latest incident involved a 45-year-old motorcyclist, Saifullah, who was tragically run over by a dumper in the Memon Goth area.

Karachi has witnessed a disturbing surge in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 lives lost in just the first 45 days of 2025, the rescue service said. The victims include 78 men, 14 women, 11 children and 4 girls.

According to a report by the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1493 citizens were injured in these accidents. The injured include 6290 men, 193 women, 42 children and 18 girls.

The traffic police said that most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers.

In January and the first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents involved heavy traffic.

In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were cancelled.

Read More: Traffic accidents claim 39 lives in Karachi this year

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the accidents and suggest measures to improve road safety. The committee will review the fitness certificates of oil tanker dumpers and water tankers as well as and licenses of those driving the vehicles.

During the last few days, in response to traffic accidents, several cargo vehicles and water tankers were set on fire by unknown persons in Karachi’s Landhi, Korangi, Al-Karam and Surjani Town areas.

Police have detained 10 persons after rampant incidents of vehicles burning.

The Dumper and Oil Tankers Association had also staged a sit-in at the National Highway to protest against the burning of vehicles by unknown persons.