Traffic accidents claim 39 lives in Karachi this year

KARACHI: Karachi has witnessed a significant rise in traffic accidents, with 99 major incidents reported in the first 37 days of 2025, resulting in 39 fatalities, ARY News reported citing traffic police.

Six traffic accidents occurred in Karachi in the past 24 hours alone, claiming nine lives and injuring nine others. Most accidents involved heavy vehicles, including dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers.

According to traffic police, in January and first six days of February 2025, 32 accidents involved heavy traffic.

Three dumper accidents resulted in five fatalities, while 10 trailer accidents claimed 12 lives. Thirteen truck accidents resulted in 13 fatalities, the traffic police added.

Other accidents included five water tanker incidents, which claimed eight lives, and one oil tanker accident, which resulted in one fatality.

Accidents occurred on various roads, including the Super Highway (10 incidents), Northern Bypass (4 incidents), National Highway (6 incidents), and Bin Qasim Port area (7 incidents).

Committee formed

In response to the rising number of accidents, the traffic police have taken action, issuing 34,655 challans and arresting 490 drivers. Additionally, 532 vehicle fitness certificates were canceled.

A four-member committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the accidents and suggest measures to improve road safety. The committee will review the fitness certificates of oil tanker dumpers and water tankers as well as and licenses of those driving the vehicles.

Earlier on Thursday in yet another tragic road accident due to free roaming of heavy traffic in Karachi, two members of a family were killed while a female was critically wounded after a speeding dumper hit their motorbike in Malir.

The tragic accident was reported near Malir Halt that claimed the lives of a father and son after a dumper ran over their motorcycle. The mother sustained injuries, rescue officials confirmed.

The deceased were identified as Saleem and his 13-year-old son, Afan, while the injured woman has been identified as Rubina.

According to police, the dumper driver fled the scene.

Relatives of the deceased arrived at the Chhipa morgue to collect the bodies. Speaking to ARY News, the grieving family shared that the victims were residents of Hijrat Colony and were returning from Khuda Ki Basti.

Saleem worked as a security guard in a private company and was the father of six children from two wives. His son, Afan, was a second-grade student.