NADRA introduces key changes that could affect millions nationwide

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a series of new measures aimed at enhancing the country’s identity verification system and improving public service delivery, ARY News reported.

According to officials, NADRA is upgrading its biometric verification infrastructure to ensure greater accuracy and security in citizen records. The initiative is part of a broader effort by the National Database and Registration Authority to curb identity fraud and streamline documentation processes across Pakistan.

NADRA has also announced the expansion of its registration centers to facilitate citizens in remote and underserved areas. This move is expected to reduce long queues and improve access to essential services provided by NADRA.

In addition, NADRA is working on integrating its database with other government departments to enhance coordination and transparency. Officials said that NADRA’s digital transformation will play a key role in strengthening governance and ensuring efficient public service delivery.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to adopting modern technology, stating that NADRA will continue to innovate in order to provide secure, reliable, and citizen-friendly services nationwide.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) expanded access to its selected services by extending them to an additional 1,000 e-Sahulat franchises across Pakistan.

According to a spokesperson, citizens can now avail these services at around 3,000 e-Sahulat centres nationwide. The facilities include issuance of B-Forms for children up to the age of 10, renewal of national identity cards, obtaining duplicate cards in case of loss, and cancellation of identity cards of deceased family members.

The expanded services are now available in multiple districts, including Islamabad, as well as major urban centres such as Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Peshawar and Quetta, along with a wide range of districts across Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at improving public access to essential registration services and reducing the burden on NADRA offices by bringing facilities closer to citizens.