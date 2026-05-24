ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced new rules regarding the issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs), simplifying procedures for first-time applicants.

According to the revised regulations, NADRA has made signatures optional for individuals applying for a CNIC for the first time. If an applicant does not provide a signature, “NA” will be entered in the signature field on the identity card.

NADRA clarified that no thumb impression or alternative mark will be printed in place of a signature on the CNIC. The authority said thumbprint images will also not be used due to concerns over forgery and misuse.

A spokesperson said NADRA has launched an awareness campaign for illiterate applicants and individuals unable to sign. Applicants using the mobile application have also been instructed not to upload thumbprint images during the submission process.

The authority further stated that any addition or change of signature on a CNIC would require a formal correction request.

According to NADRA, the new measures are aimed at improving transparency and making the identity card issuance process easier and more secure.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) had warned of potential increases in fees and the imposition of penalties on identity card and child registration services following the 2026–27 federal budget.

The authority has urged citizens to renew expired national identity cards and complete the registration of children’s B-Forms by 30 June 2026. It indicated that revised charges may come into effect in the new fiscal year.

In a recent statement, NADRA advised the public to act promptly to avoid any additional financial burden. Parents were specifically encouraged to register children who do not yet possess a B-Form and to convert existing B-Forms into Smart National Identity Cards for those who have reached eligibility.

Officials further cautioned that failure to complete these processes within the stipulated timeframe could result in penalties. Citizens are therefore advised to finalise their documentation before the end of June to avoid extra costs or potential legal complications.

Earlier, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), acting on directives from the Ministry of Interior introduced a new system for the validity of federal firearms licences aimed at improving public convenience and administrative efficiency.

According to an official awareness video released by NADRA, under the previous system all firearms licences expired annually on 31 December. This approach created two significant challenges.