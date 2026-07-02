The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has advised citizens on how to report unknown or unauthorized individuals appearing in their family records through its mobile application PakID.

The guidance explains a built-in feature in the PakID app called “Report Intruder”, designed to help users identify and report suspicious entries in their family tree records.

How to Report

NADRA instructed the users to follow a few simple steps within the PakID app: First, log in to the PakID mobile application, then navigate to the family composition tab, select the name of the suspicious individual, and finally tap the “Report Intruder” option to submit a report.

Once submitted, the report is forwarded for review by the authorities for further investigation.

Citizens can also seek assistance via the NADRA national helpline number 1777.

More information is also available through the official website: National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA)