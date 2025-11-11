NADRA issues alert for married citizens

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has urged all married citizens to update their marital status in official records at the earliest to avoid legal complications in the future.

Through a post on its official Facebook page, authority highlighted that numerous individuals have registered their marriages with the Union Councils, but yet to be updated their detail in the NADRA database.

The authority has stressed that such individuals should promptly visit NADRA centers to have their marital status recorded correctly.

The update process is part of NADRA’s ongoing effort to maintain accurate and up-to-date citizen data.

Moreover, the registration authority has also launched an SMS service aimed at informing married citizens in this regard.

Citizens can obtain further information or guidance through helpline at 1777 (for mobile users) or 051-111-786-100, and by visiting the official website [www.nadra.gov.pk](http://www.nadra.gov.pk).

Update fee and requirements

According to authority, a fee of Rs100 is charged for updating marital status on a National Identity Card (CNIC). The change is categorized as an “unprintable alteration.”

Applicants are required to submit relevant documents, such as a marriage certificate or Nikahnama, depending on their case, when submitting their request.

NADRA Biker Service available in THESE cities

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued details about its Biker Service for citizens across Pakistan.

According to NADRA the Biker Service will be available from 9 am to 7 pm daily. The citizens in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Taxila, Wah Cantt, Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas can now avail the service.

The service, which delivers CNIC and other NADRA products, comes with an additional fee of Rs1,000 for at-home service. This includes Rs825 for the service and Rs175 for delivery.

The fee varies on nature of documents; however, an additional amount of Rs 1000 would be charged for the service. The service is currently available for executive category only.