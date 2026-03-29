NADRA issues list of e-sahulat centre set up across Pakistan

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) on Sunday issued a complete list of over 3,000 e-sahulat franchises set up across the country to serve consumers.

The list also contains information about the owners of these franchises.

The NADRA officials have said that these franchises offer a variety of services to people such as the issuance of a computerized national identity card (CNIC), the renewal of the old one and other facilities.

Similarly, they have informed, parents can also obtain B-forms (child birth certificates) for their kids under 10 years of age, while the CNICs of dead persons are also cancelled at these centers.

The officials have said that the people living in far-flung areas will no longer need to visit the NADRA offices since these franchises will offer them all the facilities they require.

Besides that, these centers will save people’s time and expenditures, the officials have said.

Earlier, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) issued a warning to citizens about fraudulent websites impersonating official NADRA services in an attempt to steal personal information.

In a statement, NADRA advised the public to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of websites before submitting personal or sensitive information.

The authority clarified that the Government of Pakistan’s online visa service is available only through the official portal and that visa applications for Pakistan can only be submitted at the official website: https://visa.nadra.gov.pk

The National Database and Registration Authority emphasized that it has no collaboration with any other websites offering visa services. It warned that the government will not take responsibility for any misuse of personal data or financial losses resulting from payments made on unauthorized websites.