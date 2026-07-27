NADRA launches free iris scan service

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a free iris scanning service at all of its registration centres across Pakistan to strengthen the protection of citizens’ identity information.

The authority has urged the public to take advantage of the facility to enhance the security of their biometric records.

NADRA’s iris scan service uses the unique patterns of the eye’s iris to verify an individual’s identity.

The technology provides an additional layer of biometric authentication, improving the accuracy and security of identity verification.

In a public awareness message, NADRA stated that the service is now available free of charge at all of its offices nationwide, allowing every citizen to further safeguard their identity information.

The authority has encouraged all citizens to visit their nearest NADRA registration centre and obtain a free iris scan. Parents have also been advised to bring children aged three years and above so that their biometric records can be updated through iris scanning.

According to NADRA, the initiative is aimed at making biometric identification more secure and reliable while strengthening the country’s identity verification system.

The authority has appealed to the public to make timely use of this free service, noting that it will help ensure that future identity verification processes are simpler, more secure and more efficient.