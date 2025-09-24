NADRA introduces multiple fee payment options for citizens

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a major facility for citizens, allowing them to pay application fees through multiple convenient methods after approval of their requests.

According to details, applicants will now be able to deposit fees directly at the concerned NADRA office in cash.

In addition, payment can also be made through JazzCash, Easypaisa, or E-Sahulat outlets, providing citizens with easier access to services without unnecessary hassle.

NADRA has also enabled a digital payment feature through QR codes. At the time of application submission, citizens can obtain a QR code from NADRA staff, scan it using their mobile banking application, and pay the fee online instantly without any additional charges.

These options are available nationwide. In case of complaints, citizens can dial 1777 from their mobile phones.

Complaints may also be registered online through the official NADRA complaint portal at complaints.nadra.govt.pk, or via the Pak ID mobile app.

Earlier, the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) updated the NADRA NICOP fees for Pakistani nationals residing in South Africa.

The NICOP is a vital document for overseas Pakistanis, offering a range of benefits and services to facilitate their connection with Pakistan.

Family members of overseas Pakistanis living abroad are also eligible to obtain the NADRA’s National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis, which provides them with numerous advantages. The NICOP ensures that holders are recognized as Pakistani citizens while granting them access to various privileges.