Monday, February 12, 2024
NADRA launches registration drive for minorities in Karachi

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Sunday announced to launch a special registration drive for minority communities in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The campaign, initiated by NADRA, aims to facilitate the registration of minority groups in the city.

The dedicated drive for minority communities, active from February 12 to February 16, focuses on ensuring that members of minority groups have their registrations updated and accurate.

This effort aligns with NADRA’s commitment to promoting inclusivity and providing equal services to all citizens, regardless of their religious or ethnic background.

As part of this initiative, NADRA Mobile Registration Vans will tour places of worship for minority communities, making the registration process accessible and convenient.

