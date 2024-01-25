21.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 25, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

NADRA launches WhatsApp channel to update citizens

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has launched a WhatsApp channel to provide up-to-date, accurate information to citizens.

The innovative initiative showcases a forward-thinking approach to disseminating accurate information to citizens, the body said in a statement.

“Real-time messaging capabilities enable NADRA to swiftly communicate updates and guidance to citizens,” the authority added.

“The rapidly growing number of subscribers to the NADRA WhatsApp channel indicates a positive response from citizens,” the authority mentioned.

The initiative not only facilitates efficient information sharing but also fosters a sense of transparency and credibility.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.