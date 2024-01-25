NADRA launches WhatsApp channel to update citizens

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has launched a WhatsApp channel to provide up-to-date, accurate information to citizens.

The innovative initiative showcases a forward-thinking approach to disseminating accurate information to citizens, the body said in a statement.

“Real-time messaging capabilities enable NADRA to swiftly communicate updates and guidance to citizens,” the authority added.

“The rapidly growing number of subscribers to the NADRA WhatsApp channel indicates a positive response from citizens,” the authority mentioned.

The initiative not only facilitates efficient information sharing but also fosters a sense of transparency and credibility.