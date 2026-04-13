Now you can apply for B-Form from home comfort: Check Latest Fee

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Pakistan has rolled out convenience for parents seeking B-form or Child Registration Certificate (CRC) of their children.

The NADRA allowed parents to submit applications to get B-Form or (CRC) of their children from home comfort.

NADRA says applications for the B-Form can now be submitted through the Pak-ID mobile application.

The move is aimed at reducing the need for in-person visits to NADRA registration centres.

Under the new rules, children up to the age of three are no longer required to provide a photograph when applying. However, a photo becomes mandatory once a child turns three.

However, the children between the ages of 10 and 18 will now need to undergo biometric verification, including fingerprint and iris scans, as part of efforts to strengthen identity security.

B-Form Fee

The B-Form fee in normal category stands at Rs.50 with 7 days processing time. The executive fee stands at Rs500 and this type of application is processed in one day only.

NADRA has also confirmed that the standard application fee will remain at Rs.50, with a processing time of around seven days. An executive service is available for Rs. 500 offering processing within one day.