ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) of Pakistan has introduced a new facility allowing citizens to complete biometric verification for Punjab arms licences through a mobile application.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, citizen seeking an armed license can now submit their requests through the Punjab Arms Licence website https://Pal.nadra.gov.pk and complete biometric verification remotely using the Pak ID mobile app, eliminating the need for in-person visits.

The development follows a notification issued by the Punjab Home Department in November 2025, which had suspended all procedures related to the verification and computerisation of manual arms licences, including those held by individuals, institutions, and security companies.

The new announcement said that citizens and institutions holding old manual arms licenses had already been given a final opportunity to get their licenses computerized, but all earlier instructions regarding the process were now cancelled.

The Home Department of Punjab also sought detailed reports from divisional commissioners and additional secretaries (judicial) regarding arms licences that were computerised between March and November.

Reports were additionally requested on progress made in efforts to recover illegal weapons and advance the province-wide de-weaponisation campaign.