NADRA to launch Mobile Drive in UK to ease overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is bringing its Mobile Registration Drive to the United Kingdom, bringing convenient services to overseas Pakistanis in Blackburn (Manchester) and Sheffield (Bradford) on August 30, 2025.

This initiative is part of NADRA’s broader outreach to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with necessary identification services, such as renewal of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs), and Family Registration Certificates (FRCs).

The mobile drives, as scheduled, will be parked at two different locations, including Blackburn (Manchester) from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM at https://maps.app.goo.gl/Jd9RaSSo9Ggukswy7?g_st=aw and Sheffield (Bradford) from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM at https://maps.app.goo.gl/wVUDd4NEn8Nzj5JW8

NADRA requests that overseas Pakistani residents bring their old CNICs or B-Forms to expedite processing.

Dedicated female staff and separate counters will be available to make sure women participants feel comfortable.

To make things easier, NADRA encourages the use of its Pak ID mobile app. This app lets users apply for CNIC renewals, register births and marriages, and submit applications for government jobs online.

Further updates and details can be obtained from NADRA’s official Website www.nadra.gov.pk, and WhatsApp Channel https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaH7JG2I1rckS9XnTg23

For complaints, please visit: https://complaints.nadra.gov.pk

This mobile registration effort follows successful drives in Banbury and Brierfield earlier in August, reinforcing NADRA’s mission to serve overseas Pakistanis with efficiency and care.

Earlier, The prime institution for Pakistani citizens national identity, National Data Base Registration Authority (NADRA), has kicked off modern one-window operation in union councils (UCs)of tehsil Pasroor, District Sialkot, Mandi Faizabad and District Nankana.

Through its social media announcement, the NADRA informed that the citizens of the respective UCs and countryside now can take benefit of issuance of identification documents and all the services of renewal in their nearby UCs.

The people can get their computerised Identity cards, ‘B’ form, family registration certificates, change in marital status and can avail other prime services of the NADRA.