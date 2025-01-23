NADRA mobile registration team to visit UK cities on THESE dates

LONDON: The National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has made a major announcement for the convenience of UK-based overseas Pakistanis.

Nadra said in a statement that its mobile registration team will be visiting UK cities Bradford and Manchester on Jan 25 and 26, 2025 to help Pakistani nationals obtain necessary documents.

This convenient service will allow Pakistani citizens living in the UK to register for various NADRA services at their doorstep.

The mobile registration team will be providing the following services:

NEW/Modify/Renew/Reprint Lost of SNICOP/SPOC:

Apply for a new Smart National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (SNICOP) or modify, renew, or reprint a lost one.

Cancellation of NICOP/SNICOP:

Cancel your existing National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) or SNICOP.

FRC, DUP Clearance:

Obtain a Family Registration Certificate (FRC) or a Death Certificate (DUP) clearance.

To avail of the Nadra services the aspirants are required to register at their nearest location

Middlesbrough (Bradford): Al Mustafa Center, Parliament Road Middlesbrough, TS1 4HP on January 25

Brierfield (Manchester): Islamic Center & Mosque, BB9 5LE on January 26

Pakistani citizens living in the UK are encouraged to take advantage of this convenient service and register for the necessary documents at their nearest location. For more information, please contact NADRA or visit their website.