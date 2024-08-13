NICOP: Latest fee and benefits

National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is issued to citizens who are residing abroad and are nationals of a country which has a dual nationality arrangement with Pakistan.

Any citizen of Pakistan can apply for NICOP and can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa.

NICOP is also considered one of the main documents before flying to many countries including Saudi Arabia for a job or business.

Benefits of NICOP

Visa-free entry into Pakistan on foreign passport

Protection of rights that all Pakistanis enjoy

Full recognition as a regular Pakistani citizen

Can open bank account in Pakistan

Can apply for Machine Readable Passport (MRP)

Proof of Pakistan citizenship

Permission to buy and sell property in Pakistan

How to obtain NICOP

The authority to oversee, document, and provide NICOP to Pakistani nationals residing in Saudi Arabia or other nations belongs to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Any citizen residing overseas can obtain a NICOP card through a simple process, which enables dual nationals to visit Pakistan without a visa.

The new Smart NICOP can be obtained by Pakistani nationals living in Saudi Arabia and other nations by visiting any NADRA center.

NADRA offers two distinct pricing structures for Smart NICOP—Zone A and Zone B—. Saudi Arabia is falss in Zone B.

NICOP fee

As of August 2024, NICOP fees remain unchanged at Rs 5,620 for regular NICOP applications and Rs 8,440 for urgent applications. Customers can also choose from the executive category at NADRA Rs. 11,250.



NICOP Online Fee

The applicant will be charged in US Dollars (USD), in case of applying online. The standard NICOP fee is US$20, the urgent fee is US$30, and the executive fee is US$40.

How to Register Online for NICOP

Click the following to apply online for NICOP through the NADRA platform: http://id.nadra.gov.pk