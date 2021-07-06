NADRA to set up more centres at tehsil level, PM told

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik apprised the prime minister that they would set up 46 new NADRA offices at tehsil level till 14th of August.

The new offices will ensure access of the common man to NADRA, he added. Tariq Malik said that they would introduce new apps that would help FBR broadening of its tax base.

PM Imran Khan appreciated the measures taken by NADRA and said that facilitating the common man was the top priority of his government.

Earlier on June 21, the federal government had notified Muhammad Tariq Malik as the chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, he had been appointed the NADRA chairman for a period of three years.

“In exercise of powers conferred under section 3 (3) of the National Database and Registration Authority Ordinance 2000, the Competent Authority has been pleased to appoint Mr. Muhammad Tariq Malik as Chairman, NADRA for a term of three years in terms of Section 3 (5) of NADRA Ordinance, 2000, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification had read.