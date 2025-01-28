All you need to know about the Government’s new NADRA NIC rules

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has approved important changes to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Rules, 2002, under Section 44 of the NADRA Ordinance, 2000, ARY News reported citing the official press release.

According to the NADRA press release, these changes are designed to make the system more inclusive, simplify documentation, and address the specific needs of certain groups of people.

One of the major updates is the issuance of special identity cards for people with disabilities, which will now be valid for a lifetime. Both resident and non-resident adult citizens recognised by Federal or Provincial authorities as “special persons” will be eligible for National Identity Cards (NICs) featuring a wheelchair logo. NADRA will manage the issuance of these special NICs.

For children with disabilities, NADRA will issue Child Registration Certificates or Juvenile Cards, which will also carry the wheelchair symbol and be valid for the duration set by the rules.

Read More: NADRA NICOP fee for Pakistanis living in Canada– Jan 2025

Another significant update allows citizens who register as organ donors to receive NICs with a donor logo, valid for a lifetime.

Citizens who are both special persons and organ donors will receive a combined card, featuring both the wheelchair and donor symbols. NADRA will oversee the issuance of these special dual-status cards.

Additionally, new schedules (Schedules VII, VIII, IX, and X) will specify the designs and formats for these updated identity cards and certificates, all managed by NADRA.

These changes mark a key step in the Government’s efforts to ensure inclusivity and improve identification for people with disabilities and organ donors across Pakistan.

By offering lifetime validity for these cards, the government is making it easier for people to access services and be recognized for their unique contributions to society.