NADRA NICOP fee for Pakistanis living in Canada– Jan 2025

Pakistani nationals living in Canada need to approach the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) for the issuance of the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

The NADRA NICOP is a must for Pakistani nationals planning to travel abroad or settle in foreign countries.

NADRA is the only competent authority to issue the document to Pakistanis.

It is worth noting here that any citizen of Pakistan is eligible to apply for a NADRA NICOP, which enables dual nationals to enter Pakistan without needing a visa. To apply for a Smart NICOP, a valid passport number is mandatory.

Pakistanis can submit their applications at any NADRA office in Pakistan, while overseas Pakistanis can visit their respective consulates including Canada or apply online for NICOP.

NADRA has classified countries into two categories: Zone A and Zone B.

Zone A includes European and Western countries such as Canada, while Zone B comprises Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

NICOP Fee in Rupees, Dollars for Canada

The fee to apply for NADRA NICOP remains unchanged at Rs11,340 for normal proceeding, urgent fee stands at Rs16,589 while the executive fee is Rs21,82.

Meanwhile, the normal fee for a new Smart NICOP stands at $39 while the urgent fee remains at $57 and the executive fee stands at $75.

Follow these steps when visiting an NRC:

Obtain a token.

Your photograph will be taken.

Your fingerprints and signature will be recorded.

Complete the required data entry.

Review the printed form and submit your application.

Applying for NICOP through the Pak Identity Website:

For a more convenient option, applicants can apply for a Smart NICOP online at the Pak-Identity website. This service also allows for doorstep delivery.