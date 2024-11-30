NADRA NICOP: Fee structure for Pakistanis living in Sweden – Nov 2024

web analytics
ISLAMABAD: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the authorised body to issue the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

This NADRA NICOP is designed for Pakistani nationals planning to travel abroad or settle in foreign countries.

Any citizen of Pakistan is eligible to apply for a NADRA NICOP, which enables dual nationals to enter Pakistan without needing a visa. To apply for a Smart NICOP, a valid passport number is mandatory.

Applications can be submitted at any NADRA office within Pakistan, while overseas Pakistanis can visit their respective consulates or apply online.

NADRA has classified countries into two categories: Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes European and Western countries like Canada, while Zone B comprises Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

NADRA NICOP fee for Sweden

As of November 2024, the normal fee for NADRA NICOP for Sweden stands at Rs11,340 while urgent fee is Rs16,589. NADRA also offers executive category to the customers. The fee for the executive category stands at Rs21,820.

NICOP Fee for Sweden in Dollars (Effective November 2024)

For applicants applying for NICOP online, the fee is required to be paid in US dollars. The normal fee for NICOP for Sweden is $39, the urgent fee is $57, and the executive fee is $75.

Follow these steps when visiting an NRC:

  1. Obtain a token.
  2. Your photograph will be taken.
  3. Your fingerprints and signature will be recorded.
  4. Complete the required data entry.
  5. Review the printed form and submit your application.
  6. Applying for NICOP through the Pak Identity Website:
  7. For a more convenient option, applicants can apply for a Smart NICOP online at the Pak
  8. Identity website. This service also allows for doorstep delivery.

Ensure you have your passport number ready when submitting the application for NADRA NICOP.

