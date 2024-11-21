NADRA NICOP fee for Finland in Pakistan – November 2024

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is the competent authority responsible for issuing the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) to Pakistani citizens living abroad or planning to go abroad for employment or study.

The individual possessing NICOP can travel to Pakistan without requiring a visa in case of dual nationality.

Where to Apply for NICOP

The applicants can apply for NICOP by either visiting the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC) in Pakistan in person or online through the Pak-Identity website.

Read More: NADRA NICOP: Fee structure for Pakistanis living in Canada

Applying for NICOP at National Database and Registration Authority Registration Centers

Follow these steps when visiting an NRC:

Obtain a token. Your photograph will be taken. Your fingerprints and signature will be recorded. Complete the required data entry. Review the printed form and submit your application.

Applying for NICOP through the Pak Identity Website:

For a more convenient option, applicants can apply for a Smart NICOP online at the Pak Identity website. This service also allows for doorstep delivery.

NICOP Fee Structure for Finland in PKR November 2024:

Finland falls under Zone A, with the following fee structure for NICOP:

Normal Fee: Rs 11,340 Urgent Fee: Rs 16,589 Executive Fee: Rs 21,820

NICOP Fee Structure for Finland in PKR November 2024 (Online):

Normal Fee: $39 Urgent Fee: $57 Executive Fee: $75

Ensure you have your passport number ready when submitting the application for NICOP.