NADRA NICOP fee for Pakistanis living in Belgium, January 2025

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is the authorised body to issue the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) living abroad.

The overseas Pakistanis must obtain the NICOP as it extends various benefits to them as they get exemption on property taxes and others. The overseas can also get protection of rights that all Pakistanis enjoy if they hold NICOP.

It is mandatory for the applicant to provide the passport number while submitting an application for obtaining NICOP. The holder of their identity document can travel to Pakistan without any visa in case of dual nationality.

Where to Apply for NICOP

For inland applications, citizens are required to visit the Nadra Registration Center (NRC) and those who are in foreign countries can apply for it through Pak-Identity website.

NADRA NICOP Fee for Belgium in Pak Rupees

NADRA has two different fee structure for NICOP as it has divided world countries in two zones – A and B.

As Belgium falls in Zone A, the normal fee for new NICOP stands at Rs11,340, urgent fee Rs16,589 and executive fee at Rs21,820.

Follow these steps when visiting an NRC

Obtain a token.

Your photograph will be taken.

Your fingerprints and signature will be recorded.

Complete the required data entry.

Review the printed form and submit your application.

Applying for NICOP through the Pak Identity Website:

For a more convenient option, applicants can apply for a Smart NICOP online at the Pak Identity website