NADRA objection over NIC request challenged in SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) constitutional bench on Wednesday summoned reply from the NADRA and the foreign ministry over a petition with regard to objection over an NIC application.

Petitioner, Sara Riaz, in her plea said that the NADRA has objected over her national identity card request while she had been earlier issued NIC and the passport three times.

Her lawyer said that Sara Riaz had arrived from Africa in 80s after marrying a Pakistani citizen. “She was issued the NIC and the passport three times on the basis of her Pakistani citizenship,” lawyer said. “Now the NADRA is objecting over her request for renewal of her identity card”.

“Her identity card has been blocked for last six years, which has made her life miserable,” lawyer argued. “She is facing problems over payment of water, electricity and other dues owing to a dysfunctional bank account”, lawyer further said.

“The foreign ministry has advised to contact with the Consulate of Uganda”. According to the report of the court’s bailiff a factory being run over the address provided for the location of the Consulate,” petitioner said.

The bench issued notices to concerned federal departments through the Deputy Attorney General and summoned their reply.