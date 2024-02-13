NADRA officials among 16 arrested in fake passport case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 15 suspects including seven officers of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Passport Immigration in a case pertaining to the issuance of fake Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals, ARY News reported quoting FIA sources.

According to details, three Assistant Director Passport Immigration, and four NADRA officers have been arrested by the FIA.

The sources said that four agents and five Afghan nationals were also arrested in the operation.

The FIA has taken action on complaints received from NADRA and the Passport Office.

The gang was involved in the issuance of forged Pakistani passports at the international level. The FIA sources said that 16 accused have been arrested in the case.

It added that efforts are being by the FIA made to arrest more suspects.

Earlier on January 8, two officials of the Passport Office Islamabad including a woman have been arrested by the FIA in a case about issuance of forged passports.

The arrests were made after pre-arrest bail of the accused was revoked by the Special Judge Central.

The arrested suspects were serving at the printing section of Passport Office Islamabad and were on bail before arrest. Syed Nabi and a female official were among the arrested accused while the raids are being conducted to nab other persons nominated in the case registered in 2021.