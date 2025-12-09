How to reprint lost CNIC/NICOP using PakID app?

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued an important update regarding the reprinting of lost Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) and National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) through the PakID mobile application.

According to a statement and video tutorial shared by NADRA on social media, citizens can now apply for a reprint of their CNIC or NICOP from the comfort of their homes using the PakID mobile app. Users simply need to open the app and submit their application.

To apply for a reprint, follow these steps:

Download the PakID mobile app on your smartphone. Register and log in to your account.

Go to the ID Documents section and click on the ID Card option.

Select “Myself” if you are applying for your own CNIC/NICOP.

Select “My Blood Relatives” when applying for a family member such as a father, mother, spouse, brother, sister, son, or daughter.

Enter the CNIC number of the person for whom the application is being submitted.

NADRA emphasized that the relative for whom the application is being made must be physically present at the time of applying.

On the next screen, click “Reprint.” The application details will appear.

In the Card Delivery Address section, provide the address where you want to receive the reprinted CNIC/NICOP.

Applicants may choose a NADRA Centre or any other address, in addition to their permanent or present addresses.

Select the processing category:

Executive: 7 days

Urgent: 12 days

Normal: 30 days

Click “Start Application.” The Supporting Documents screen will appear.

Upload your passport if applying for a NICOP, whereas no documents are required for a CNIC reprint.

Click Next. A message stating “Application Successfully Submitted” will appear.

After necessary processing, the “Pay Now” option will be displayed.

Pay the required fee, and NADRA will deliver your CNIC/NICOP to the provided address within the stipulated time.