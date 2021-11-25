Friday, November 26, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

NADRA rejects FIA official’s remarks over hacking of biometric data  

test

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rejected the remarks of a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official regarding hacking of its biometric data, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the NADRA spokesman, the biometric data of the general public is completely secured and there is no breach of data.


“FIA official’s remarks on breach of biometric data was based on misunderstanding,” he said adding that a clarification has been sought from the FIA regarding the remarks from its official during a briefing to a standing committee of the National Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that a cybercrime wing official of the FIA during a briefing to the National Assembly’s standing committee on Information Technology said that the NADRA data has been compromised and used for the biometric verification of the SIMs.

Read More: GOVT ASKED TO PROVIDE TIME FRAME FOR DEVELOPING SECURE I-VOTING SYSTEM

The FIA in a message from its Twitter handle also clarified the matter saying that it is clarified that no such statement was given about hacking of data that has been misrepresented.


FIA categorically denies the media report which is not based on facts, the agency said.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.