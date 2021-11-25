NADRA rejects FIA official’s remarks over hacking of biometric data  

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rejected the remarks of a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) official regarding hacking of its biometric data, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the NADRA spokesman, the biometric data of the general public is completely secured and there is no breach of data.

ایف آئی اے کا بائیومیٹرک ڈیٹا کے ہیک ہونے کے متعلق بیان غلط فہمی اور ناسمجھی پر مبنی ہے: ترجمان نادرا نے ایف آئی اے سے غیر ضروری اور غلط بیانی پر وضاحت طلب کرلی: ترجمان نادرا

2/2@ReplyTariq — NADRA (@NadraPak) November 25, 2021



“FIA official’s remarks on breach of biometric data was based on misunderstanding,” he said adding that a clarification has been sought from the FIA regarding the remarks from its official during a briefing to a standing committee of the National Assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that a cybercrime wing official of the FIA during a briefing to the National Assembly’s standing committee on Information Technology said that the NADRA data has been compromised and used for the biometric verification of the SIMs.

Read More: GOVT ASKED TO PROVIDE TIME FRAME FOR DEVELOPING SECURE I-VOTING SYSTEM

The FIA in a message from its Twitter handle also clarified the matter saying that it is clarified that no such statement was given about hacking of data that has been misrepresented.

*Clarification about Hacking of NADRA’s data.

It is clarified that no such statement was given about Hacking of data which has been misrepresented.FIA categorical denied the news aired on Dawn news which is not based on facts.

FIA authorities — Federal Investigation Agency – FIA (@FIA_Agency) November 25, 2021



FIA categorically denies the media report which is not based on facts, the agency said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!