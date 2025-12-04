Over 500,000 opt for Pak ID app for NADRA services

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Thursday said over 500,000 citizens used the Pak ID mobile app to obtain their identity documents during October and November 2025.

The announcement was made by the NADRA on its Facebook official account.

Giving up the breakup of the services, the National Database and Registration Authority stated that among over 500,000 citizens, more than 270,000 citizens used the Pak ID mobile app for CNICs, over 70,000 citizens obtained Family Registration Certificates, more than 49,000 NICOPs, and over 83,000 citizens applied for B-Forms via Pak Id mobile app.

National Database and Registration Authority offices across Pakistan continue to offer special facilities for persons with disabilities.

NADRA stated its commitment to ensuring that no individual, regardless of the type of disability, is deprived of identity documentation.

NADRA provides persons with disabilities a special identification card, issued free of charge for the first time and valid for life. To date, over 1 million ID cards with a distinctive mark have been issued.

Facilities include: