NADRA signals possible fee hike after budget 2026–27

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has warned of potential increases in fees and the imposition of penalties on identity card and child registration services following the 2026–27 federal budget.

The authority has urged citizens to renew expired national identity cards and complete the registration of children’s B-Forms by 30 June 2026. It indicated that revised charges may come into effect in the new fiscal year.

In a recent statement, NADRA advised the public to act promptly to avoid any additional financial burden. Parents were specifically encouraged to register children who do not yet possess a B-Form and to convert existing B-Forms into Smart National Identity Cards for those who have reached eligibility.

Officials further cautioned that failure to complete these processes within the stipulated timeframe could result in penalties. Citizens are therefore advised to finalise their documentation before the end of June to avoid extra costs or potential legal complications.

Earlier, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), acting on directives from the Ministry of Interior introduced a new system for the validity of federal firearms licences aimed at improving public convenience and administrative efficiency.

According to an official awareness video released by NADRA, under the previous system all firearms licences expired annually on 31 December. This approach created two significant challenges.