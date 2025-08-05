NADRA simplifies succession certificate process

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has significantly simplified the process of obtaining Succession Certificates for legal heirs across Pakistan.

According to a new notification, citizens can now submit applications for Succession Certificates at any of the 186 Succession Facilitation Units (SFUs) established at NADRA centers nationwide.

These units are available across Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan—regardless of where the inherited property is located.

The biometric verification process has also been upgraded for greater convenience. Legal heirs can now verify their identity at the nearest NADRA center or remotely via the Pak ID Mobile App.

Previously, applicants were required to apply for a certificate in the province where the inherited property was located. This restriction caused difficulties for heirs residing in other provinces.

While NADRA had introduced biometric verification through the mobile app earlier, application submission still had to be done in the relevant province—posing difficulties for heirs living elsewhere.

With the latest update, this restriction has been removed, allowing citizens to initiate and complete the entire process from any part of the country.

A NADRA spokesperson confirmed that official notifications have been issued to all centers equipped with SFUs, enabling citizens to access the service at their convenience.