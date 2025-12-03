NADRA offers special services for specially-abled people

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices across Pakistan continue to offer special facilities for persons with disabilities.

On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, NADRA stated its commitment to ensuring that no individual, regardless of the type of disability, is deprived of identity documentation.

NADRA provides persons with disabilities a special identification card, issued free of charge for the first time and valid for life. To date, over 1 million ID cards with a distinctive mark have been issued.

The statement highlighted that persons with disabilities can book appointments at NADRA offices via the dedicated helpline.

Wheelchairs are provided, and processing is done in the executive category without waiting in queues.

Additionally, the Pak ID mobile app allows individuals to schedule appointments at the National Database and Registration Authority centers and register their disability online.

Facilities include: