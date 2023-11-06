NADRA starts registration of undocumented Afghan nationals

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Monday started the registration process of undocumented Afghan nationals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on an emergency basis, ARY News reported.

NADRA has collected 22 mobile vans from all over the country and delivered them to Landi Kotal for the registration of citizens returning to Afghanistan, said the spokesperson.

As many as 20 counters will also be created at the transit point with the facility of mobile vans in which 140 employees of NADRA perform their duties 24 hours a day and night without any break.

From November 1, NADRA has increased its daily registration capacity to 15,000 said the spokesperson adding that the senior officers of NADRA are present on the spot and all possible help is being given to the foreigners returning home.

He said that NADRA officials are ensuring that women, elders and children do not face any difficulty. Foreigners coming to the border appreciated the efficient services of NADRA.

Undocumented Afghan nationals returning to Afghanistan as 6,584 returned to home in last 24 hours, authorities said.

Thousands of immigrants, continuously leaving Pakistan from Chaman and Torkham border crossings with Afghanistan.

The authorities have established temporary transit camps for illegal immigrants in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

Hordes of Afghan immigrants crossed into Afghanistan on Sunday, while thousands present at Torkham border, waiting for their turn for entry in Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s authorities after passing of the deadline of illegal immigrants stay in the country are facilitating safe exit of the foreign nationals.