NADRA to install self-service machines for citizens

KARACHI: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announced its plan to establish self-service kiosks, self-service machines, in Karachi aimed at streamlining the renewal process for expired smart national identity cards (NICs) and the re-issuance of NICs.

The initiative is designed to enable citizens to conveniently acquire their NICs without facing long queues and extended waiting periods. Furthermore, citizens will have the capability to perform biometric verification, capture photographs, and submit necessary documents for the application of smart computerised NICs without the need of an operator.

Through these automated kiosks, citizens will be able to finalise the application procedures for both the renewal of NICs and the re-issuance of lost cards.

Initially, this service will be available at NADRA mega centers, with future plans to expand to railway stations, airports, shopping malls, and educational institutions.

After submitting their details, citizens can expect to receive their NICs, B-Forms, and other documents at the address provided within 15 days.

Following a successful testing period, these self-service machines will be installed at Karachi’s Mega Centers before being extended to further sites. NADRA intends to incorporate a point-of-sale (POS) system in the upcoming phase to enable credit or debit card payments.

Earlier, NADRA introduced its advanced biometric innovations during its maiden appearance at the IDEAS 2024 in Karachi.

During the exhibition, the NADRA displayed featured ‘state-of-the-art’ biometrics registration and verification devices, which have been locally assembled through joint development efforts of NADRA Technologies Limited and National Radio and Telecom Corporation، a press statement issued here read.

The authority added that these devices include locally assembled all-in-one handheld biometric tablet, mobile enrollment kits, self-enrollment kiosks and a contactless iris camera.

“These devices have been designed to support modern national ID systems, enhance border control mechanisms, and streamline public service delivery, with a focus on usability, security, durability and affordability.”