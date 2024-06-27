web analytics
NADRA to assist KE in identity verification of consumers

ISLAMABAD: Following an agreement with KE, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will provide its services to the electricity distributor company in identity verification of consumers in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

An agreement has been reached between the NADRA and KE to provide identity verification services.

Under this agreement, NADRA will assist K Electric in verifying customer details to streamline several services.

NADRA’s services will facilitate the process of obtaining new connections and transferring meter names, making it more efficient for customers.

Additionally, registered filers will be able to link their CNIC numbers with their respective accounts of KE.

Identity verification at K Electric service centers will now be conducted through fingerprint authentication, ensuring a more secure and accurate process.

This collaboration aims to enhance customer service and operational efficiency for KE.

