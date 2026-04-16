JEDDAH: The Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah has announced a temporary suspension of services at the NADRA office in Madinah during the Hajj season 2026.

According to an official statement, NADRA operations at the Madinah office have been suspended from April 12, 2026, in line with directives issued to facilitate Hajj-related arrangements. Services will resume once the Hajj season concludes.

To ensure uninterrupted facilitation for Pakistani nationals, the NADRA Registration Centre in Jeddah has increased its staffing capacity to accommodate a higher number of applicants.

Pakistani citizens residing in Saudi Arabia have been advised to contact the Consulate General of Pakistan in Jeddah for further information and assistance.

In addition, NADRA services will remain accessible through the Pak-ID mobile application, providing an alternative digital solution during the suspension period.

Authorities have urged citizens to plan accordingly and utilize available online services to avoid inconvenience during the peak Hajj season.

CNIC and NICOP fees by NADRA- April 7, 2026 update

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has released updated details regarding the processing times and fees for various identity document categories, including CNICs and B-Forms, ARY News reported.

Identity Card (CNIC) Fees

Pakistani citizens are eligible for their first-ever Identity Card free of charge.

For other categories, the fees and timelines are as follows:

New Smart Card

Normal: Rs 750 (31 days)

Urgent: Rs 1,500 (23 days)

Executive: Rs 2,500 (9 days)

Renewal or Modification

Normal: Rs 400 (31 days)

Urgent: Rs 1,150 (23 days)

Executive: Rs 2,150 (9 days)

Family & Child Registration in NADRA

Family Registration Certificate (FRC):

Available only in the Executive category for Rs 1,000 with a 24-hour processing time.

Child Registration Certificate (CRC/B-Form):

Normal: Rs 50 (7 days)Executive: Rs 500 (1 day)

Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP)Fees

The National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) is categorized by region (Zone A and Zone B):

CategoryZone A (USA, Europe, etc.)

Normal: $39

Urgent: $57

Executive: $75

Zone B (Middle East, Africa)

Normal: $20

Urgent: $30

Executives: $40

Digital Integration and Age Modification

NADRA has also streamlined the procedure for age modification in NICOPs.

Officials emphasized that the ID card is no longer just a proof of identity; it is now a vital link to the national health and education systems. Tracking medical records and confirming student enrollment in schools is now directly dependent on valid NADRA documentation.