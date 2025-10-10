NADRA updates CNIC, Smart ID Card renewal fee for October 2025

LAHORE: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)has updated its fees structure for Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) renewal, Smart ID Card renewal fee for current month of October.

As per the latest update, the NADRA would charge fee of Rs 400 under normal, Rs 1150 on urgent and Rs 2150 for executive for issuance of CNIC renewal for ongoing month of October.

The CNIC renewal under normal will be available for customers after process time of 15 days, on the other hand, under the urgent renewal, CNIC would be handed over to customer within 12 days of process time. Whereas customers can get CNIC renewal within six days under the executive facility.

Smart NIC Renewal Fee Update

Similarly, the NADRA issues smart ID card with three categories Normal, Urgent and Executive.

It would charge Rs 750 for issuing Smart ID card renewal under normal category having process time of 31 days during the October this year.

Whereas Rs 1500 to be charged under Urgent category for issuance of smart ID card renewal having process time of 15 days.

The authority would charge Rs 2500 with a process time of 9 days for issuing smart ID card renewal under executive category.

The new fee structure offers greater flexibility, allowing citizens to choose their preferred processing speed and associated costs.

For those needing their CNIC or Smart NIC quickly, the Executive option provides expedited service, reducing the waiting period to a matter of days.

Citizens are encouraged to apply according to their urgency and preference.

National Data Base Registration Authority (NADRA)

The NADRA issues identity cards and other relevant documents to citizens of Pakistan.

The authority charges certain processing fee for issuance or renewal of the identity documents such as Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and Smart National Identity Cards (Smart NIC).

The identity cards serve as an essential proof of identity for citizens. The CNIC includes personal details, biometric information, and a unique ID number, facilitating access to government services, voting, and various legal processes within the country.