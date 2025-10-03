NADRA updates NICOP fee structure for overseas Pakistanis

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has revised the fee structure for the National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP), which is mandatory for citizens travelling abroad for study, employment, or residency.

NICOP enables dual nationals to travel to Pakistan without a visa. Applicants are required to provide their passport number when applying, and the facility is available for citizens residing in countries including Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

For NICOP issuance, NADRA has divided countries into two zones: Zone A includes Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, United States, while Zone B includes Saudi Arabia and the UAE. According to NADRA, the revised charges vary by zone and processing category:

Fee of NICOP for Zone A:

Standard (30 days): $39 / Rs10,978.50

Urgent (12 days): $57 / Rs16,045.50

Executive (7 days): $75 / Rs21,112.50

Zone B

Standard (30 days): $20 / Rs5,630

Urgent (12 days): $30 / Rs8,445

Executive (7 days): $40 / Rs11,260

Additionally, a non-printable field modification (Pak ID) can be availed under executive service for $5 (Rs1,407.50).

Clearance of Multiple/Duplicate Records

Similar or slightly different details: $10 (Rs2,815) for Zone A & B

Different details: $250 (Rs70,375) in Zone A, $120 (Rs33,780) in Zone B

Inland cases: Rs1,000 (similar) and Rs10,000 (different details)

Age Modification (Executive Service)

Up to 1 year: $5 / Rs1,407.50

1–2 years: $25 / Rs7,037.50

2–3 years: $40 / Rs11,260

Above 3 years: $65 / Rs18,297.50

Second-time modification: $125 / Rs35,187.50

NADRA has also specified fees for resolving duplicate or multiple records and for age corrections in NICOP. Age modifications range from $5 USD for differences up to one year to $125 USD for second-time modifications.

Fees for clearing duplicate records vary based on the similarity or difference of particulars and whether the applicant is applying from abroad or inland.

Officials urge all Pakistani citizens intending to travel to Canada or other countries listed in Zone A or B to apply for NICOP well in advance to avoid delays.

