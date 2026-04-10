NADRA warns citizens over expired ID cards

ISLAMABAD: The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Pakistan has urged citizens to renew their expired smart national identity cards (CNIC) before June, warning that late fees and significant penalties may be imposed thereafter.

In a statement, the NADRA said that the penalties for an expired identity card could be imposed under existing law, which has not been enforced so far, to facilitate the public. However, enforcement is expected to begin after the June deadline.

The NADRA revealed that approximately 27.4 million identity cards and millions of other official documents, including overseas cards and child registration certificates, have already expired across the country.

In a statement, NADRA also cautioned citizens that failure to renew identity documents on time could result in the suspension of essential services. These include bank accounts, mobile SIMs, and other verification-based facilities.

Access to government support programs such as the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and government subsidies (such as petrol subsidy) may also be affected.

In addition, individuals may face difficulties in carrying out property transfers and vehicle registrations.

According to data shared in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), more than 8.1 million mobile SIMs are currently active on 4.5 million expired identity cards.

Authorities warned that these SIMs could be blocked at any time.

The NADRA has also advised citizens to transfer ownership of approximately 1.5 million SIMs registered under the names of deceased relatives to avoid disruption.

Separately, the NADRA said it has sent SMS reminders to parents whose children have turned 18 but have not yet applied for a national identity card.

Citizens have been asked to visit NADRA offices or use the online portal to complete renewals on time and avoid inconvenience.