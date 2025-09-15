NADRA's Succession Certificate Services now available at all centers across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: For providing ease to the customers, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) announces that Succession Certificate services are now available at all its centers across the country.

Earlier the services were limited to selected branches, now citizens can visit any NADRA center nationwide to submit their application for a Succession (Inheritance) Certificate — a vital legal document required for transferring the assets of deceased family members.

The purpose of the measure is to enhance accessibility and reduce processing delays, enabling families to complete succession matters more efficiently and without unnecessary travel.

NADRA has urged citizens to visit their nearest center for assistance and submit applications with the required documentation.

The initiative reflects NADRA’s continued commitment to public service through digitization and decentralization of essential services.

In last month of August, the NADRA made it significantly easier for citizens to obtain Succession Certificates, allowing legal heirs to submit applications for succession certificates at any NADRA centre across the country, regardless of where the inherited property is located.

Before this, applicants were required to file for a succession certificate only in the province where the inherited property was situated. This restriction caused difficulties for heirs residing in other provinces.

Fee for NADRA Successions Certificate from September 2025

There are two categories for the fees for succession certificate depending on properties worth.

1-Property valued over Rs 100,00

NADRA charges Rs20,000 in wake of fee for succession certificate if the properties are valued over Rs100,000.

2-Property valued below Rs 100,00

The NADRA fee will be Rs10,000 if the properties are valued below Rs100,000.