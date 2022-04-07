Naeem Bukhari shares NSC meeting minutes with SC

ISLAMABAD: Speaker Asad Qaiser’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari on Thursday presented minutes of the recent meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security held on the “threat letter” and “foreign conspiracy” to Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday resumed hearing into a suo-moto notice against the ruling of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri over a no-trust move against the then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The five-member larger bench of the apex court hearing the suo moto comprises of Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel.

At the outset of the hearing, outgoing NA speaker Asad Qaiser’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari shared national security committee meeting on Lettergate with the apex court.

To which, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial asked the NA speaker’s lawyer about the details of the attendees of the meeting.

“Where are the attendees’ details of NSC meeting?” he asked Bukhari “Who briefed national security meeting?” the CJP further inquired.

At which, Naeem Bukhari told CJP that 29 invitations were issued for the meeting and national security advisor briefed the participants of the meeting on Lettergate.

To this, the CJP Bandial asked did the foreign minister attended the meeting?

At this point, Bukhari informed the SC that Shah Mehmood Qureshi was on official China trip when NSC meeting was held.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi earlier said that PTI ready to share the minutes of National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held on the “threat letter” and “foreign conspiracy with SC.

The former federal minister made this statement while talking to the media outside the Supreme Court.

“If court asked, we are ready to share NCS meeting minutes over foreign conspiracy with the apex court,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi told media.

