KARACHI: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, has demanded that the government abolish the petroleum levy, reduce petrol prices, and cancel all agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Otherwise, he warned, the party will block all major highways from Karachi to Chitral as part of its nationwide protest on August 7, ARY News reported.

Addressing a massive rally organized by the party’s women’s wing, Engineer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman stated that nationwide demonstrations would take place on August 7 to protest against the petroleum levy, IPPs, and the wheat mafia.

The JI chief added that he would announce the party’s next plan of action during the August 7 protest. He claimed that a forensic audit of the IPPs would expose the involvement of major political figures.

He criticized the “IPPs mafia” for exploiting the public, stating that billions of rupees have been extracted under the pretext of electricity costs.

Furthermore, he highlighted that heavy taxes have severely burdened around 30 million motorcyclists, describing the petroleum levy as extortion and noting that rising taxes are breaking the financial back of the public.

Hafiz Naeem maintained that agreements with IPPs can be legally revoked and condemned the ongoing unfair billing practices imposed on citizens.

He asserted that power should be handed over to leaders who win through genuine public votes, rather than imposing favored individuals.

Commenting on political instability, he remarked that incompetent rulers have already conceded their failure to govern the country. He criticized politicians for staging fake disagreements in parliament while quietly uniting to raise their own salaries.

He lamented that the nation remains divided while the ruling elite continues to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle.

He urged the public to intensify the movement against the government on social media and to take to the streets in large numbers.

According to the JI leader, the historic turnout at the women’s rally on Shahrah-e-Quaideen reflected the voice of the country’s 250 million citizens. He stated that the rally demonstrated the public’s readiness to dismantle a government that came into power through controversial Form-47 results, adding that women are at the forefront of this movement for systemic change.